Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 24.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE GFI opened at $15.81 on Friday. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

