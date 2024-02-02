Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as high as $80.43 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 12345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 174.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
