Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $75.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as high as $80.43 and last traded at $79.84, with a volume of 12345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.34.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,914,454.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,513.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 147,205 shares of company stock worth $10,721,302 over the last quarter. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth about $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 174.33, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

