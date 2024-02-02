Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2024

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $56.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.