Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $56.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

