Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,300 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,009,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 14.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,652,000 after buying an additional 78,128 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 669.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $218.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.44. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $114.64 and a one year high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $202.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.58.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

