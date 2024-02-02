Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,330 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.