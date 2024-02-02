Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 158,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 47,553.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.54. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.0995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

