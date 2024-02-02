Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,342,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $727,713,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,058,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,081,000 after buying an additional 229,938 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CNI opened at $126.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.