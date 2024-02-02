Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $296,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $442,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $7,626,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:JPLD opened at $50.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.55.

