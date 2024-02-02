Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.40. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

