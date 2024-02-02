Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Crocs by 4,533.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 755,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,903,000 after purchasing an additional 738,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Crocs by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Crocs by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Crocs by 610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,643,000 after acquiring an additional 610,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Crocs by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,100,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,215,000 after acquiring an additional 590,956 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 73,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $100.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.29.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

