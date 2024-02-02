Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sempra by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sempra by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,502,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,548,247,000 after buying an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,291,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,815,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,712,000 after buying an additional 212,233 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $834,735,000 after buying an additional 125,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

