Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $292,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after purchasing an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $76.56. The company has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

