Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $346,000 Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,844,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after buying an additional 370,517 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,908,000 after buying an additional 368,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,526,000.

Shares of XYLD stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

