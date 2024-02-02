Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $351,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $269.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $182.31 and a 52-week high of $273.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

