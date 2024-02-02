Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $370,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the third quarter worth $98,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 5.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Rollins by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the second quarter worth $213,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Stock Up 2.1 %

Rollins stock opened at $44.24 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Rollins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

