Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $311,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,901,000 after acquiring an additional 88,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

