Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $199.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average of $170.55. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $211.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. TD Cowen increased their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 746,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,779,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 543,077 shares of company stock worth $104,224,222 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

