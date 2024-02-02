Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.15 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
