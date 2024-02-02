Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,401 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $61.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.21. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.