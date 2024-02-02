Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.63. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.