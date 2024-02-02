Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Corteva by 58.5% during the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.53.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

