Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

