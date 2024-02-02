Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF alerts:

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQRR stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.66. Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $45.18 and a 52-week high of $56.15.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.