Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 16,224 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,224 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

