Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 288 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 64,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

SMDV stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

