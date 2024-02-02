Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 3,922 Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,922 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Global X Alternative Income ETF worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTY. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,796,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

ALTY stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. This is a positive change from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

