Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 525 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 14.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 48.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in C3.ai by 14.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

AI stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

