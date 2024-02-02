Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 5,999 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,999 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

