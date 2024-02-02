Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 720 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $69.27 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.