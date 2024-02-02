Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 8,158 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allstate by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 123,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Allstate by 14.0% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 159,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.94.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ALL opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $126.09. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

