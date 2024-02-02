Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,970,000 after purchasing an additional 483,955 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,441,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,436,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,206,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 249,758 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $65.39 and a 12-month high of $82.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.4012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

