Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes $229,000 Position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

FLEX LNG Increases Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 38.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. This is a positive change from FLEX LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.64%.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

