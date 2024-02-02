Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,897,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,116,000 after buying an additional 2,230,114 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,634,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,056,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,680,000 after purchasing an additional 577,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,655,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,761,000 after purchasing an additional 154,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,263,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,398,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

CGDV stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.