Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $439,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $130.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $136.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

