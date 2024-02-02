Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,865 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at about $596,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at about $10,167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 467,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 47,327 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of STRL opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $560.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STRL

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.