Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $167.50 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.48 and its 200-day moving average is $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.