Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Insider Christopher Clark Sells 6,485 Shares

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $11,283.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Christopher Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Christopher Clark sold 6,485 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $11,024.50.

Grove Collaborative Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GROV opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 259.47% and a negative net margin of 16.98%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 13,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62,204 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Grove Collaborative by 1,337,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 32.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

