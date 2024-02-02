GSK (NYSE:GSK) Shares Gap Up to $39.09

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.09, but opened at $40.67. GSK shares last traded at $40.64, with a volume of 3,188,941 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

GSK Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GSK

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in GSK by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

