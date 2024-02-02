GSK plc (GSK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16 on April 11th

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,593.60 ($20.26) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,491.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,449.44. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,620.40 ($20.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £65.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,071.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.02) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.98) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.32).

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Julie Brown purchased 19,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,583 ($20.12) per share, with a total value of £306,468.80 ($389,612.00). Also, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.43) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,811.34). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

