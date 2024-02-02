Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,306 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

