Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $669.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.97 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 147.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

Shares of HA opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.21. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $14.89.

Several analysts have commented on HA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 933.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 743,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after buying an additional 692,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 284.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after acquiring an additional 590,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 365.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 549,804 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

