Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (PEAK) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 26th

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Healthpeak Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years. Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,711,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,948,000 after purchasing an additional 120,492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 92.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 21.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 93,911 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

