Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned about 0.08% of Heartland Express worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 577.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,516.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 20,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $265,019.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,931.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 297,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,327. 39.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

