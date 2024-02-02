Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16, reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million.
Heartland Express Stock Up 0.5 %
Heartland Express stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Heartland Express has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.63.
Heartland Express Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Express
Insider Activity at Heartland Express
In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 95,602 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 297,780 shares of company stock worth $4,030,327 in the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 577.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Heartland Express
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Heartland Express
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.