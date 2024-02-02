Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16, reports. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Heartland Express stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Heartland Express has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $18.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,516.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 95,602 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $1,250,474.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,545.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 297,780 shares of company stock worth $4,030,327 in the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 577.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

