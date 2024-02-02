Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,254 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Hecla Mining worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $3.94 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.40 in a report on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

