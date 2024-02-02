Henderson Smaller Companies (HSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on March 5th

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON HSL opened at GBX 788 ($10.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £588.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.58 and a beta of 1.22. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 626 ($7.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 907 ($11.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 783.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 736.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.
Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson Smaller Companies
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.