Henderson Smaller Companies (HSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on March 5th

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Smaller Companies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON HSL opened at GBX 788 ($10.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £588.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -539.58 and a beta of 1.22. Henderson Smaller Companies has a 52 week low of GBX 626 ($7.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 907 ($11.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 783.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 736.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

