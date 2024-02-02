Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Position Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,602,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 10,612 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $173,718.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,737 shares in the company, valued at $781,454.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

