Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 180.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,311 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Hims & Hers Health worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $64,570.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,212.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $64,570.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 403,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,212.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $51,038.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,444.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,487 shares of company stock worth $2,416,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

