Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 1,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

