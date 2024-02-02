Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Posts Earnings Results

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $135.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

